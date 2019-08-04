Salon Review: Beauty & the Blowout

Tucked in a plush and quiet corner of Altamount Road, the newly opened Beauty and the Blowout unisex salon offers a range of beauty and hair services for all genders. Being used to one particular salon and stylist for several years had made me sceptical of experimenting with a new salon and a new stylist. But, I was rather impressed with the senior stylist Amit—who has worked with celeb stylists and salons like Aalim Hakim and Kromakay.

The hairstyle was just the way I wanted. This was followed by a hair spa session, and a relaxing head message (ask for Milind, he’s really good). Men and women can indulge in various services like occasion based make-up along with daily self-care services like manicures, pedicures, blow dry, threading, hair colour (which also includes the trendy balayage and ombre looks), hair styling, soothing massages and hair spas. Feel like getting nail extensions? They offer acrylic and gel extensions at affordable rates.

Sukoon Rajani, Founder of Beauty and the Blowout Salon says, “B&TB meets the needs of customers and resolves the disparity in the service and price point offered by luxury salons. We pamper our customers with top-notch services at affordable prices. Salons today offer beauty, hair, make-up and personal care services like waxing, threading all at one go.