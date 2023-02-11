Sachin Tendulkar to Ram Charan, check out the celebs who attended the 1st Hyderabad E Prix

On February 11, Hyderabad hosted its first-ever Formula E race at the picturesque Hussain Sagar Lake. The 2023 Hyderabad E-Prix was the first Formula E race to be held in India. It is the first FIA World Championship event held in India after the last Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit in 2013.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath from Andhra Pradesh, and Minister KT Rama Rao, were among the high-profile guests in attendance.

Ministers, sportspersons, and actors had arrived in the city to witness the thrilling race.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, as well as cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Deepak Chahar, and Yuzvendra Chahal, were also present to witness the historic event.

Ram Charan and Sachin Tendulkar |

In addition, badminton coach Pullela Gopichand, actor Nagarjuna, Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, Yash, Akhil, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Dulquer Salmaan, Navdeep, Shruti Haasan, and Allu Aravind were among the celebrities who arrived to see the first ever e-prix.

Nagarjuna, Yash and Naga Chaitanya |

Anand Mahindra shared a video of him and Ram Charan, wishing him good luck for the Oscars.

Anand Mahindra was in Hyderabad cheering for his team, 'Mahindra Racing' which is India's only representative in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and a founding member of the first-ever all-electric street racing series.

Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend! pic.twitter.com/YUWTcCvCdw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2023

Anand Mahindra and Ram Charan |

Shikhar Dhawan |

E Prix

DS Penske's Jean-Eric Vergne won Formula E's first race in India on Saturday, as Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein extended his championship lead with a fourth-place finish in Hyderabad.

This is Vergne's 11th Formula E victory, but his first in two years, which required an energy-saving defensive drive to hold off New Zealander Cassidy in the final laps near the Hussain Sagar lake.

11 teams and 22 drivers competed in the all-new GEN3 race car. The GEN3 is a huge leap in technological development and innovation, with engineers at the FIA and Formula E pushing the boundaries of EV development, making it the world’s fastest, lightest, most powerful, and most efficient electric race car ever built.

