Sabyasachi x H&M – Has the royal Bengal tiger lost its stripes?

If there’s one fashion designer who can be crowned as the heir of Indian couture, the only person that comes to mind is Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Known as the maverick maestro of aesthetics, he has not only revolutionised the industry with the essence of his artistry, but has also been celebrated on the global podium.

Sabyasachi’s collection over the years has predominantly comprised of textiles that are native to India. A glance at his voguish Instagram handle tells the tale of his effort and hours labour by his ‘karigars’ that go into breathing life into every piece of silhouette.

Sabya’s recent collaboration with multinational clothing-retail company H&M for its new range "Wanderlust" has been lauded by fans and fashion enthusiasts. However, a critical analysis of his association with H&M suggests all sorts of paradoxes from both ends.