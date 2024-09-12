Sabrina Carpenter, Megan Thee Stallion And Other Celebs Revive Iconic Fashion Moments At The VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter in Madonna glam look | Badestoutfit | X

The MTV Video Music Awards 2024 will surely go into history! The extravagant award show not only witnessed dazzling performances and record-breaking moments but also the revival of some of the most iconic fashion pieces. Yes! Sabrina Carpenter to Megan Thee Stallion, many pop stars repeated statement ensembles once wore by the Hollywood icons. Let's check them out:

Megan Thee Stallion in Britney Spear's snake attire

The host for the night was Megan Thee Stallion, who paid a stunning tribute to Britney Spears' legendary 2001 VMAs performance. She effortlessly recreated Britney's "I'm A Slave 4 U" look, complete with the exquisite green embellished cutout bra, bedazzled shorts and butterfly body sticker. The highlight of her look was the yellow python draped around her shoulders, capturing the essence of Britney's unforgeable performance of time.

megan thee stallion paying homage to the iconic performance of ‘i’m a slave 4 u’ by britney spears at the 2024 #vmas ✿ pic.twitter.com/tFhX5uzuzO — ⋆𐙚₊˚⊹♡ (@HE4VENZONE) September 12, 2024

Tate McRae in Britney Spears-inspired black look

Megan wasn't alone in reviving Britney Spears's timeless fashion moments; Tate McRae also joined her by adorning a striking all-black outfit inspired by the singer's 2001 VMAs red carpet look. The attire boasted of black undergarments paired with a cutout lace mini-dress by Roberto Cavalli.

Tate McRae pays tribute to Britney Spears at the #VMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/bC7M73wNKF — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) September 11, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter in Madonna glam

Sabrina Carpenter oozed Madonna glam by wearing a sequin, strapless white silhouette originally worn by the singer at the 1991 Oscars. The vintage Bob Mackie design showcases a romantic sweetheart neckline adorned with sequins, shiny embellishments and crystals, radiating classic Hollywood elegance. Marilyn Monroe's look in 'Gentlemen Prefers Blondes' was the inspiration behind the glamourous gown.

Sabrina in Madonna’s Bob Mackie gown pic.twitter.com/LBIdav5Anv — Future Rockstar GF (@fendifaguette) September 11, 2024

Halsey stuns in Elizabeth Hurley's vintage red ensemble

Halsey turned heads in a vintage scarlet leopard gown by Atelier Versace, designed by Gianni Versace and originally worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1996. During the VMAs pre-show, Halsey said it was a miracle to find this dress. The singer accentuated her gown with straight, bright red hair, minimal makeup and subtle maroon lips. Paying tribute to Hurley, the dress had remained untouched since its debut.