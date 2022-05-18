Ruskin Bond Birthday: Quotes on love, life and travel that captured our souls

Ruskin Bond is one of the living personalities who makes to enter a reader's heart for his writings. He is also known for his say that he begins to script a story piece on his birthday every year.



Ruskin Bond who was born on 19 May 1934 is an Indian author of British descent. He lives with his adopted family in Landour, Mussoorie in India. On the author’s birth anniversary, here are some best quotes on love, life and travel that captured our soul.

Happiness is a mysterious thing, to be found somewhere between too little and too much.

You find love when you least expect to, and lose it when you are sure that it is in your grasp.

The past is always with us, for it feeds the present.

Yes, I’d love to have a garden of my own spacious and full of everything that is fragrant and flowering. But if I don’t succeed, never mind, I’ve still got the dream.

People come and go, the mountains remain. Mountains are permanent things. They are stubborn, they refuse to move.

I am still on my zigzag way pursuing the diagnol between reason and heart.

I may stop loving you, but I’ll never stop loving the days I loved you.

There is a distinction to be made between aloneness and loneliness.

What is nostalgia, after all, but an attempt to preserve that which was good in the past?

In our imperfect world, there is far too much talk and not enough thought.

You may break, you may shatter the vase, if you will. But the scent of the roses will linger there still.

It isn’t that’s passing by, it is you and I.

The world keeps on changing, but there is something, somewhere, that remains the same.

After all, it is a good thing to laugh..and if a straw can tickle a man, it is an instrument of happiness.

