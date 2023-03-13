Rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walk as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at LFW grand finale

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday walk as the showstopper are LFW 2023 grand finale |

It was the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week and it had to be dramatic. Not just Malhotra’s beautiful couture but also the surprise entry of Aditya Roy Kapoor along with the showstopper Ananya Panday. One wonders of of the two are making it official or milking the rumours?

While Aditya’s outfit was black pant-suit and coat, Ananya walked the ramp with a playful and dramatic black, black and white chequered outfit from his Defuse collection. The two looked stunning and owned the ramp with confidence.

Ananya and Aditya sparked dating rumours when