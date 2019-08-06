Ruhaan Bhardwaj to hit the list of top 10 music sensation of the country

Ruhaan Bhardwaj a young and talented man from Dehradun won hearts of millions in music world with his astounding persona and charm and mesmerising voice and breathtaking performance.

Ruhaan belonging from a musical family is gifted with great voice and is a trained musician. By polishing his skills and gaining tremendous experience in music Ruhaan can sing Indian classical, Bollywood, Punjabi, Pahadi, Gajal etc.

Extracting emmence fame and fan fam from a number of shows, Ruhaan is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Ruhaan can play a number of instruments such as Guitar, Drums, Harmonium, Tabla and many more. Having to post his videos on social media, Ruhaan got praised by a ace musician and musicians of Bollywood like Sonu Nigam, Badshah, Guru Randhawa and many more. With more than a million YouTube subscribers Ruhaan has hit the top 10 list of the most influential musician of the country.