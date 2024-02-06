Rose Day: The History Of Roses And How It Became The 'Flower Of Love'

Rose Day | FPJ

Roses have a special place in the garden of different flowers and also in the hearts of people. While some fall for fragrance, others admire the way it is associated with love and relationships. As the season of love is around the corner with Valentine's week being this Wednesday with Rose Day on February 7, take a look at the history of roses and how the flower became a symbol of love.

Roses weren't the 'Flower Of Love' initially

The roses are seen as a symbol of eternal romance and a strong passion for love.

The legacy of the rose is directly connected to the Greek goddess Aphrodite, the queen of love and beauty. As the ancient folklore describes, the rose showered when she walked with the divine grace of nature.

However, the rose popped up in the floral markets in 2005, when the trend of consumption of roses in indoor aesthetics and gifts escalated due to the increased production of roses in California. The winemakers used them to prepare the 'Drink Rose', which slowly became the top choice on the list of different beverages.

Pinterest

The interpretation of different roses for Valentine's week

There are different colours and varieties of roses easily available in the phool-bazaars and nearby stalls during Valentine's week that you can purchase as per preference. Different colours for different emotions, because it's not limited to lovebirds. So, this Valentine's, buy a bundle of colours: yellow for friends, white to cherish new beginnings, orange to celebrate an occasion, and pink to pay gratitude! And of course, never miss the colour red, because you should not forget love and the sound of your heart throbbing beneath the flesh and bones.

Lana Del Rey | Pinterest/Canva/FPJ

Between the market-oriented and socialist definitions of the rose

Roses are often observed as a remark of monopoly and monarchy in the garden of colourful fragrances. Something capitalist, which snatches away the democratic rights of indigenous flowers sobbing in the corners of the remote forests and far from the vibrant market of selective approach. The discrimination among flowers is also somehow a form of disparity, and that too in the most sublime segment of natural eternity! But again, we have ample examples when roses have crossed these definitions! Nobody can set a limit on the flow of aroma!

Rose Art | Pinterest

There have been instances when people have cultivated roses amid the horrible scenes of destruction. At the Indo-Pak border, several devotees from Gurudwara Dera Sahib take beautiful crimson roses to pay tribute at the Golden Temple. On a similar pattern, in 2016, a London-based art gallery exhibited dying flowers on barbed wires to decode the tragedy of migrants. In the light of wisdom, roses have been a symbol of protest and resistance.