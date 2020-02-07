Rose Day 2020: Best jokes and memes for Forever Alone tribe

The Valentine's week which is celebrated from February 7 to February 14 has begun. Everybody with a girlfriend/boyfriend shall be preparing to gift their respective loved ones with special gifts on each of these days.
Lovers present each other with bouquets of flowers on the first day of the week which is the Rose Day. Its important to pick the right colour of the rose as each has a specific meaning. Red rose signifies expression of love, pink rose signifies grace and admiration, white rose symbolises a fresh start to a new chapter, peach rose is a first blush of love, yellow rose is one you give your friend and lavender rose depicts love at first sight.
Rose Day triggered a huge meme fest on Twitter, especially from the forever alone tribe LOL. Here is a compilation of the best Rose day memes and jokes on Twitter.
Here’s the full list of days this Valentine's week:
1. Rose Day: Friday, February 7th, 2020
2. Propose Day: Saturday, February 8th, 2020
3. Chocolate Day: Sunday, February 9th, 2020
4. Teddy Day: Monday, February 10th, 2020
5. Promise Day: Tuesday, February 11th, 2020
6. Hug Day: Wednesday, February 12th, 2020
7. Kiss Day: Thursday, February 13th, 2020
8. Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 14th, 2020
