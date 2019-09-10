Rohit Bawa talks about his rise to success as a Fashion Blogger and Lifestyle Influencer

Rohit Bawa has been totally tremendous in his career. Rather than just doing the simple lavish work of modeling he chose to also start a business and expand his venture. Today he owns a huge clothing shop franchise named "Royal Looks' which is very popular all over Punjab. His franchise is only four years old but it has gathered so much popularity among the people and has become a brand in itself. Rohit has been one of the sharpest minds when it comes to personal branding and business. His strategies and work have proven him to be one of the best and that resulting him influencing many of his age youngsters. He has been looking up to as a role model by people his age.