Rishabh Sachdev all set to produce a Bollywood action film

Rishabh Sachdev is the owner/partner of Jyoti Group. He hails from Mumbai and is very successful in his line of business. Rishabh is a B.com graduate and knows very well how the market works in order to remain on the top position.

Under Jyoti Group, Rishabh Sachdev runs Jyoti developers, Jyoti sergical, Jyoti hotels and much more. In Mumbai, more than 100 buildings are considered by Jyoti group in the last 25 years. They've been working majorly in Mumbai's Andheri area.

Rishabh wants to expand his work more. He will ne producing a Bollywood action movie soon. That will mark his debut as a producer in the film industry.

About the same, Rishabh said, "I always wanted to venture into films. Now that I have a stable and good growth in my business, I can broaden my horizons and invest in films which was always my area of interest."