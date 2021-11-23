Rhea Kapoor collaborates with The CAI Store to showcase her exquisite fashion flair for their new line

PETA approved homegrown vegan footwear brand, The CAI Store just introduced their new collaborative line with the style icon, Bollywood celebrity stylist, Entrepreneur and now Producer, Rhea Kapoor. The exclusive footwear line ‘Self Portrait: Tired and Fabulous’, aims to encourage women towards a hassle-free transition from work mode to party mode- giving an ideal blend of comfort and style.

A one-of-a-kind and never-seen-before concept of manufacturing the softest insoles ‘handmade with love’ is what sets this line apart. The iconic collection ascribes to every aspect of a woman’s life while showcasing the most fashionable and iconic styles, such as comfy flats, mules, heels, and boots. The result of almost a year of creative thinking and ingenious planning is embodied in the meticulous traditional craftsmanship with PU leather and Polyester fabrication.

The collection is now available online and in the brand's offline store in Lower Parel, India.

On this collaboration, Aradhana Minawala- Co-founder, The CAI Store said, "Rhea’s sense of style is unmatchable and her knack for creativity has brought forward a beautiful collection that we are sure the audience will love. We've created an androgynous footwear line that's entirely outside of our comfort zone and something CAI has never done before. It has also led us to branch out into a new category of footwear, which represents feisty, independent women who pair hustle and comfort into their lifestyle. We're just as excited to witness everyone's reaction as we were while curating this collection with Rhea Kapoor."

“It's 2021, and life is far too short to have to choose between style and comfort, or go home early because your feet hurt. Every girl requires a mix of glamour and comfort, which is exactly what the new collection provides. The goal of curating this beautiful range with CAI over the past year has been to relieve girls of one more worry while also inspiring them to join the new-age fashion portal with not just 'sole' but also 'soul' comfort. As a fashion enthusiast, witnessing this collection come to life is extremely inspiring and thrilling, and I hope everyone enjoys it as much as I did while working on it with CAI.”, says Rhea Kapoor- Bollywood Celebrity Stylist, Entrepreneur and Producer.

