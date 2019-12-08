Restaurant Reviews: South East feast

After outposts in Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi, Nasi and Mee finally arrives in Mumbai. It’s still early days for this South East Asian street-food styled restaurant, but we were glad to see most tables occupied by happy diners. Clearly, there are many fans — like us — of the region’s favourites.
Sitting amidst the spacious restaurant with its profusion of plants, upended basket lights and relaxed vibe, we learn from the pleasant manager Raghu that Nasi and Mee translates as ‘Rice and Noodles’ in Bahasa. The better news is that its Singapore and Malaysian cuisine includes not just the regulars but also some adventurous choices from the street and hawker stalls of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.
We set off on our tasting spree with the Spicy Tofu and Avocado Dim Sum, Honey Chilli Lotus Stems (loved the crunchy texture), the Salmon Cream Cheese Roll, the Xiao LongBao and a superlative Tom Yum Soup which must be poured out of its own little jug.
The main course included the ever-popular Chicken Rendang, a Thai Green Curry, Black Fungus Mushroom (delightful flavours and textures), the traditional Pad Thai and a delicious Butter Garlic Fried Rice.
Chef Deepak stops by to tell us we must try the extensive fresh seafood selection but that must be deferred to the next visit, considering we are stuffed and must still give our dessert — the adorable looking chocolate-filled Panda Baos some love!
Helmed by the Singaporean Executive Chef Daniel Chin, this one looks here to stay.
Where: F-6, 1st floor, The ORB mall, Next to JW Marriot Sahar, Near International Airport, Andheri East, Mumbai
