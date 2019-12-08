Restaurant Reviews: South East feast

After outposts in Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi, Nasi and Mee finally arrives in Mumbai. It’s still early days for this South East Asian street-food styled restaurant, but we were glad to see most tables occupied by happy diners. Clearly, there are many fans — like us — of the region’s favourites.

Sitting amidst the spacious restaurant with its profusion of plants, upended basket lights and relaxed vibe, we learn from the pleasant manager Raghu that Nasi and Mee translates as ‘Rice and Noodles’ in Bahasa. The better news is that its Singapore and Malaysian cuisine includes not just the regulars but also some adventurous choices from the street and hawker stalls of Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.