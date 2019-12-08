Restaurant Reviews: Eat, play, repeat

Next, we ordered the Smaaash Lovers Pizza, the in-house special pizza loaded with toppings like onion, bell pepper, corn, mushroom, jalapeno, zucchini and olives etc. Well, this could be a good choice for the more health-conscious.

Delhi Wala Butter Chicken, our main course meal served with a bowl of dal makhni, lachha paratha, naan, papad and pickle, was the star of our dine-out. The tender meat with perfectly balanced gravy made the dish stand out.