Restaurant Reviews: Eat, play, repeat

If you live in the central suburbs and are looking to perk up you weekend, the newly opened Smaaash Sports Bar at Ghatkopar could be your getaway. Our starters, the Smaaash Basket, a platter comprising French fries, cheese corn bites and masala nuggets was a bit of a mixed affair — while the cheese corn bites pleased, the French fries were limp and bland. The chocolate shake was too much like flavoured water, to win our approval. Non-vegetarians definitely have it better with the Roulette American Platter consisting of crispy chicken (high on crunch and spicy flavour), fish fingers (a delight), honey chilli wings (sweet and slightly soggy) and keema samosa (these were fine) served with masala mint chutney.
Next, we ordered the Smaaash Lovers Pizza, the in-house special pizza loaded with toppings like onion, bell pepper, corn, mushroom, jalapeno, zucchini and olives etc. Well, this could be a good choice for the more health-conscious.
Delhi Wala Butter Chicken, our main course meal served with a bowl of dal makhni, lachha paratha, naan, papad and pickle, was the star of our dine-out. The tender meat with perfectly balanced gravy made the dish stand out.
On our server’s suggestion we order a cocktail called Cosmopoltan. Tangy and refreshing, it went down very easily. To end on a sweet note, we had the Baked Gulab Jamun, which sure hit the ‘sweet’ spot. After the pet puja, we headed straight to the gaming arcade to burn some calories. The arcade is a must and don’t miss out on the VR games.
Where: Smaaash, R City Mall, 3rd Floor, LBS Rd, Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai
