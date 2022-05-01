Restaurant review: Tertullia in Mumbai is a must for delicious Continental, Italian food

The road to the Ambedkar Memorial in Shivajipark might not be the road you would take to visit a quaint restaurant that serves delectable food. But yes… There’s Tertullia on this road that one must visit to eat delicious Continental, Italian food.

The restaurant is divided in two parts. One is rustic open bricks and pipes kind of ambiance, and the other is a normal restaurant with tables, chairs, and sofas. Books and artefacts on the partitions and shelves enliven the space. Little flowerpots with dainty flowers add to the charm.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Imrun Sethi, who first opened a Tertullia in Pune, and zeroed down on the family-owned property in Shivajipark to open his first Mumbai outlet.

Innovation is important for the chef, bartender, and the owner — be it alcohol or food. The alcohol lovers can start with a TT’s G&T — the good old Gin and Tonic with rosemary, cucumber slivers and pomegranate pearls. Their Sunday Sangria pitcher is popular with the regulars who spend Sundays here with family. Smoked Picante, a tequila-based cocktail is for the spicy ones. And if you are in an adventurous mood, go for the shots. The wine and whiskey lists are quite exhaustive as well.

The good thing about this place is that it opens in the early hours and offers an All-Day Breakfast Menu. Salmon Benedict, Tofu Scramble are a must try from the breakfast menu.

For healthy eaters, Avocado Toast on homemade sourdough bread, Kale n Quinoa Salad and Roasted Spiced Pumpkin (a new addition) are good options for the vegetarians and vegans. The pumpkin pieces are perfectly roasted, dusted with garam masala and rest on a bed of Greek yogurt along with cucumber slivers and pumpkin seeds. A tasty meal for someone who is not very hungry.

Amongst the burgers and pizzas, vegetarians should surely have the Pizza Tertrulli-aah that comes with good dose of scarmoza and parmigiano cheese instead of the usual mozzarella. Ruccola and spinach toppings make it more interesting. The Garden Zenwich, again made with homemade sourdough, is another tasty option.

Oh and yes, the surprise is the new addition — Karari Roti. This is something that you don’t expect at restaurant of this style… but doesn’t disappoint you. Good companion for a Rum and Coke or a traditional cocktail.

The non-vegetarians need not worry… there are enough healthy and indulgent options. In small plates, the Shrimp Taco, Salmon on Toast, and Crab Meat Gratin take the bow as starters. Soft crab shells filled with cooked crab meat with truffle drizzle is a delicious option for someone with little appetite. Salmon on Toast also comes with a gluten-free bread option. TT’s Half Pounder served with salad and French fries is perfect for a hungry kid who loves the tenderloin between bread.

Their mains come with healthy options as well. Most dishes are served with organic quinoa or black or brown rice. Their homemade Ravioli stuffed with caramelized onion and served on a bed of gorgonzola sauce is highly recommended. The Ravioli almost melts in your mouth. Their Zoodles are also worth a try. Lamb Ragout2.0 served with homemade taglireni pasta is a lamb eater’s delight. You can request for black rice or quinoa if you are not eating pasta. Sea Salt Grilled Chicken with red wine jus is delectable. The jus is just right in consistency and taste.

The Chocolate Mousse Tart is the perfect way to end a meal if you love your chocolate. The Belgian Chocolate Mousse is a melt in the mouth as well. It is served with raspberry compote and edible flowers. Avoid the Cinnamon Sugar French Toast. Doesn’t really do much for your palate.

On the whole, a must visit restaurant that lives up to its tagline – Eat, Drink, Love!

Price: Rs 2500+ taxes (minus alcohol) for two

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST