Republic Day 2023: Rangoli design ideas to celebrate 26 January | YouTube- Rangolis and fashion

Republic Day commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India, that came into effect on January 26, 1950. Citizens across India celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Republic Day parades are being held at Kartavya Path, New Delhi consisting of the Indian National Army and even in other parts of the country. Flag hoisting is carried out on this day all over the country. Cultural programmes and public celebrations take place in schools, offices and government organisations.

Rangoli is an important part of most Indian celebrations. It is considered as auspicious and people express their creativity by drawing beautiful rangolis. To express their patriotism for the country, different pictures related to Indian flag and using tricolours are drawn with the help of rangoli.

If you haven't decided yet which rangoli to try on this 74th Republic Day, we have got a few tutorial videos that will help you draw the best rangoli in your respective spaces, check them out below:

These rangoli designs are simple yet amazing . You can also include Republic Day slogans and quotes in your Rangoli designs. Hope this tutorials helped you in your rangoli making on this Republic Day.