Red Velvet, Chocolate or Japanese Souffle -- Whip up a batch, it’s Pancake Tuesday

What better way to spend a lazy Saturday afternoon than by the sea, whipping up pancakes that smell and taste even better than they look!

The hour-long Pancake Making Workshop conducted at the Resort, Mumbai had Executive Chef Sheriyar Rustom Dotivala and his amiable team demonstrate the art of making delectable pancakes in time for Shrove Tuesday, also called Pancake Tuesday. This traditional feast is the last before the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday, which marks the 40 days of fasting leading up to Easter.

Chef Sheriyar took the participants through the ingredients and method, mixing up batches of batter for two varieties of pancakes – the Classic Pancake and the Japanese Souffle Pancake. While everyone had a shot at turning out perfect little Red Velvet, Classic Velvet and Chocolate Velvet pancakes, the Japanese Souffle Pancake definitely proved to be trickier to produce – but light as a tasty morsel of air!

Munching on the results, slathered in honey, jam or cream cheese, there really is nothing like a well-made pancake to take the cake!

Classic Pancakes

Ingredients

Flour 250 gm

Curd 125 gm

Milk 40 ml

Baking Soda 1 tsp

Vanilla Essence 1 tsp

Melted Butter 100 gm

Method

Sieve the Flour and Baking Soda whisk in curd, milk and vanilla essence.

Whisk till a little fluffy

Add in Melted Butter.

Let it rest for 30 mins

Once done cook it on a griddle, pan turning both sides.