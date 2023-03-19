Recipe: This Chilled Pimento Soup is perfect starter for a Sunday dinner

Sunday dinners are special, especially when you have guests at home. This time, prepare this velvety smooth, thick, and an ideal bowl of Chilled Pimento Soup, which is gluten free and vegetarian. The best part is, kids are also going to love it. Pair this soup with a grilled cheese sandwich to enhance the experience. Mihir Kane, Executive Chef, Fairmont Jaipur shares the recipe.
Ingredients:
Bellpepper - 300 gms
Tomato- 50 gms
Garlic- 15 gm
Basil leaves- 10 gms
Mint - 6 leaf
Roasted cumin – 20gms
English cucumber - 50 gms
White wine vineger-2tbsp
Shallots-2no
Salt- to taste
Sugar-20gm
olive oil- 30 ml
Smoke paprika-to taste
Method
Marinate bell pepper with oil and salt put into oven 250*c for 10min.
Remove skin all the bell pepper keep separate as per colours.
Use three mixing bowl for all three colours of bell pepper.
For red pepper add tomato basil and garlic add seasoning blend all.
For the green capsicums, use cucumber and mint add seasoning blend all. same yellow bell pepper mix roasted cumin and add seasoning blend together .add white wine vinegar or lemon juice for the sour taste in soup.
Garnish with edible flower basil and mint leaves.
