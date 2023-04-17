Ready for 'Insta'nt help? How Instagram is impacting people's lives

Agree or not, social media is an essential part of our lives. In fact, more than the media, which has always had the power to influence our society until the social media boom on this scale and magnitude, the tool has become a transmitter of information by any individual from anywhere. With over a billion active users on Instagram alone spending an average of 53 minutes per day, the photo-sharing app has a significant impact on individuals' lives – not to mention those who refuse to take a bite of their meal until they have taken that perfect #lunching picture.

Connecting communities

While the app has created sub-genres, stand-alone businesses, and the influencer industry, Instagram has impacted the way most of us look at life. To much extent, it also defines an individual choice and caters to their demands. For instance, the algorithm of the app is surprisingly takes you to the feeds that once held your attention. For instance, with billions of profiles on the page, if one is hooked to a particular profile for more than 30 seconds they will have their feeds loaded with similar topics. Interestingly, this trend on their feed is helping them find instant online discussions about the topic they take the most interest in.

For instance, Shoma Chaudhury, a theatre director, follows most theatre and regional Bangla filmmakers. She uses the app to connect with performers across the world. She says her Instagram feeds help her get new ideas about lights, designs and new plays. “I mostly get my play ideas from Instagram. My feed is full of plays and music events happening across the world. They are just small 30-second videos or creatives but they give me ideas,” said Chaudhury, who has joined several online communities to keep herself updated about her wor.

Similarly, 21-year-old Ritu Dhanjani visits Instagram to keep herself updated about upcoming competitive exams. “It's funny but I follow all the government websites and exam portals. Initially, I worked hard to find profiles to follow but now everything is on my feed. I get regular updates and exam tips through the reels. I don't understand how it works but it gives me a lot of updates and ideas,” says Ritu.

You get what you want

Usually, Instagram feeds include posts from accounts one follows, suggested posts and ads from a business that may be interesting and relevant to the user. “The way Instagram determines which posts to suggest is through an internal algorithm. It uses the posts you have interacted with in terms of sharing, commenting or liking. Your history of interacting with that account or similar accounts determines your feed suggestions,” says social media marketing expert Mayank Jain. In addition, it is not realistic for everyone to have friends with similar interests. In these cases, online communities ensure one gets the discussion they are seeking.

From diversifying beauty standards, changing the travel dynamics, and turning flat lays into the phenomenon, to sparking new trends, mobilising activism, and creating a whole new breed of influencers, Instagram has opened the space for all. Interestingly, the app is also playing as an activist and a guide for many. 26-year-old architect Prathiba Padmanabhan recently moved to Mumbai from Chennai after she broke up with her long-time boyfriend. She said apart from counseling therapy, Instagram has become a space for her to find acceptance of her broken relationship. “I feel motivated and validated by reading inspiring quotes in my feed. I was in an emotionally abusive relationship and I realised that through the feeds that suggested what's not right. Sometimes, these feeds actually tell you what you should be doing. I am not hooked on the app but I do feel better when I come across a feed that helps me accept myself the way I am,” said Padmanabhan.

Read Also Mumbai: 7 lit restaurants in BKC that are perfect for your Instagram feed

Moderation is the key

86-year-old Meera Patwa, a former principal of a reputed school in Pune checks her feed at night when she struggles with sleep. “My son created this account for me when I was in the hospital. He used to show me some comedy videos and I used to feel at ease. I follow that girl now on Instagram and automatically see many stories like hers. It helps me relax at times,” said Patwa who follows Rj Karishma's Instagram comedy account.

There's a range of ways in which Instagram is helping and influencing people's lives. Users are communicating and discovering not only new ways of the world but also the inner feelings and taboos they grew up with. “It is only a way of communicating and exploring things around you that you may not get to know through traditional media. Anything in moderation can never harm,” says Jain in conclusion.