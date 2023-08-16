Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan Re-Opens For The Public; Here Is All You Need To Know

Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan re-opens for the public today. President Droupadi Murmu graciously posted the news of the garden's opening on Twitter today.

Earlier in January, keeping in line with the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' marking 76 years of India's Independence, the Central government changed the name of Mughal Gardens to Amrit Udyan.

The gardens will be open to the general public during this season for the first time, to showcase the blossom of summer annuals from August 16 to September 17, 2023.

Amrit Udyan opens once again for visitors for one month! President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Udyan Utsav II on 14th August 2023.



All are invited to visit the Amrit Udyan from August 16, 2023 to September 17, 2023.@RBVisit pic.twitter.com/Bg3RcCN1nz — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2023

Major Attractions

Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included the East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the terms of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam.

In this edition, visitors will also have access to the vibrant Bal Vatika and a Spiritual Garden. In order to know more about the plants, people can scan QR codes placed in the gardens to get more information about the particular flower, plant, or tree during their visit.

Apart from the garden, visitors can also see various exhibits of the flora and fauna present in and around Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Explore,relax & find serenity in every corner.Welcome to #AmritUdyan!



The Gates of Amrit Udyan are now open for you to immerse yourself in #nature's beauty.



Join us from 16th Aug to 17th Sept. Book your slots at - https://t.co/pALgB8IsdV#blissful #serenity #garden #udyanutsav pic.twitter.com/DrWbWewKkw — Rashtrapati Bhavan Visit (@RBVisit) August 16, 2023

Dates to visit the garden

The Gardens will open to the general public on August 16, 2023, and will remain open until September 17 (except on Mondays, which are maintenance days).

On September 5, it will be exclusively open for Teachers to mark Teachers’ Day.

Visitors can visit the gardens from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry at 4 pm).

Entry will be from Gate No. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near North Avenue.

Book your tickets here

People can book their slots well in advance through online booking.

Bookings can be made on:

https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/ or https://rb.nic.in/rbvisit/visit_plan.aspx

Walk-in visitors can also get entry to the gardens. However, they will have to register themselves at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self-Service kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid a rush and save time.