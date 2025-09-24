Rani Mukerji's National Award Look Had A Secret Message

Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji received her first National Award on Tuesday, September 23 | All images from Instagram
She won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway |
For the ceremony, Rani wore a mocha-coloured Sabyasachi Benarasi saree, handwoven and hand-dyed |
She paired it with a handwoven satin Katan silk blouse |
Her look included a delicate gold chain with her daughter Adira’s name, symbolizing her love for her child |
The jewellery detail won hearts, adding a personal and emotional touch to her appearance |
Rani dedicated the award to her late father, family, fans, and the film’s team |