 Rani Mukerji's National Award Look Had A Secret Message
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Bollywood superstar Rani Mukerji received her first National Award on Tuesday, September 23

She won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

For the ceremony, Rani wore a mocha-coloured Sabyasachi Benarasi saree, handwoven and hand-dyed

She paired it with a handwoven satin Katan silk blouse

Her look included a delicate gold chain with her daughter Adira’s name, symbolizing her love for her child

The jewellery detail won hearts, adding a personal and emotional touch to her appearance

Rani dedicated the award to her late father, family, fans, and the film’s team

