Ram Navami 2020: Shubh muhurat, vidhi, mantra for puja and more

Ram Navami will be celebrated across India on Thursday, April 2. Ram Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram.

Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). While the dates vary each year, the festival is largely celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar’s Chaitra month.

Here is the auspicious time for puja during Rama Navami festival:

Ram Navami Muhurat: Ram Navami Muhurat begins from 10.38 am and will last till 1.30 pm.

Duration: 2 Hours 38 Minutes

On Ram Navami day, devotees keep a day-long fast, which starts in the morning and goes on till the next morning. They start their day by worshipping Lord Rama or listen to epic Ramayana. Devotees also conduct Rama Navami procession.

Devotees in some parts of the country also organize bhajans and kirtans. On this day some of the devotees observe a strict fast and refrain themselves from the consumption of food and water, whereas some devotees observe a milder form of fasting can consume water and fruits.