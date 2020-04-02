Ram Navami 2020: Quotes, wishes, messages to greet your loved ones

The Hindu spring festival, Ram Navami is the celebration of the birth of Lord Ram. Lord Ram's birth anniversary that falls on the ninth day of Chaitra month is being celebrated on April 2, 2020. The festival symbolizes good over evil is usually celebrated by going to temples and organizing kirtans. . Here are a few wishes and messages that will bring a smile on your loved ones faces:Amid the coronavirus lockdown, when you can't visit the temple or invite your loved ones home, connect with them through these warm wishes

This Ram Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

Navami Tithi Madhumaas Punita;

Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta;

Madhya Divas Ati Sheet Na Ghama;

Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama!

Happy Ram Navami.

On this holy occasion of Rama Navami, I am wishing that blessings of Shri Rama be with you. Your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami.

May this holy occasion of Ram Navami bring lot of positivity, harmony and peace in your life. Happy Ram Navami!

On this holy Occasion of Rama Navami,

I am Wishing that Blessings of Sri Ram be with You.

And your heart and home

be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, humara pranam hai, Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkaamnaayein.

"Ram Navami wishes to you and your family. May the almighty bless you with good health and success. Happy Ram Navami."

