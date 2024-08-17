Raksha Bandhan Redefined: Celebrating Sisterly Bonds Beyond Tradition

No! Raksha Bandhan is not just about the brother-sister bond anymore. It is now also celebrated among sisters who choose to tie rakhi to each other to show their love and commitment towards each other. Neha Rai, a single mother from New Delhi, shared that last year she made both her daughters set an example in a society where only male counterparts are considered as a protector. “It was their 1st rakhi celebration. Not just this day, but I have taught at least the elder one (6-year old) to be each other's guiding lights, in troubles and happiness for lifelong,” she added—such a beautiful thought. Sisters can also protect each other.

So, this Raksha Bandhan, we spoke to sisters to and the promises they have made each other.

Our love is our protection

Pallu Singh (middle) with sisters |

Pallu Singh, a PR professional dictates the story of three sisters who grew up in a world where tradition often casts a long shadow over what family should look like. “ In many Indian households, the absence of a brother can be met with raised eyebrows and whispered concerns, as if a brother is the only pillar strong enough to support and protect his sisters. But my family defies this expectation. I was fortunate to be born into a family of extraordinary women—my mother and my two elder sisters, Neha Singh and Nilu Singh.” The elder ones have raised Pallu and have always been each others’ mentors, protectors and best friends.

“Every year, during Raksha Bandhan, we don’t just tie a thread around each other's wrists as tradition dictates. Instead, we make promises to one another—promises to stand by each other, to protect each other, and to face whatever life throws our way, together. Our love is our protection, our promise to each other is our shield, and our sisterhood is our strength.”

Make our parents proud

Anjali chandak (left) with sister |

Sisters usually share a sweet and spicy bond. Reminds me of the song, “Kuch Kuch Khatti Kuch Kuch Meethi”. Anjali Chandak, a media professional from Assam, says, “My younger sister and I share a bond that's both sweet and spicy, with just a two-year age gap. We often have differences, but Raksha Bandhan has always held a special place in our hearts. Without any male siblings, we began the tradition of tying rakhi to each other, believing that the essence of this band is in protecting one another—a role we've naturally taken on.”

“As the elder sister, I've always seen her as my child, and Raksha Bandhan adds another layer to our relationship, allowing me to protect her as a brother would. This year, we resolve to stand as a shield for our family and grow in our careers, making our parents proud.”

Protect each other

Losing a brother is never easy. We spoke with sisters who started the tradition of tying rakhi to each other after losing their brother. Pallavee Dhaundiyal Panthry, Founder and Executive Director of Amigoz PR and Communications & Founder, Amigoz Sphere, shares, “After the unexpected loss of our youngest sibling—my brother at the tender age of 28—my sister and I have only grown closer, strengthening our bond to support each other and our parents, ensuring that our family remains strong and united.”

Monica rodey (right) with her sister |

“As we tie the Rakhi this year, we yet again resolve to face the materialistic world together. We promise to stand by each other through every challenge, to uplift each other in times of need, and to foster a bond that transcends the physical, rooted in love, respect, and mutual support.”

Monica Rodey, a social media influencer, also shared a similar story. After the loss of her father, mother and brother in an accident, she was only left with her sister. “Tying Rakhi to my sister feels like we are tying Rakhi to our brother.

Stand by each other

Priya (right) with her sister |

Nine years ago, when Priya’s brother went abroad, she and her sister began tying Rakhi to each other, redefining the tradition of Rakshabandhan. “This year, our promise to each other is simple yet profound: to stand by each other through every high and low, nurturing our relationship with unconditional love. In doing so, we honour the true spirit of Rakshabandhan, proving that support and love know no bounds.”

Kanchita Tiwari, a Gurugram-based working Professional, shares, “This day, we reaffirm our dedication to standing by each other through every joy and challenge, celebrating the strength of our sibling bond. As we tie that sacred thread, we weave together promises of unwavering support, understanding, and shared dreams, making Rakhi a heartfelt testament to the enduring and evolving love between brothers and sisters alike.”

Well, there are many more promises and many more examples of sisters tying rakhi to each other and showing love and commitment to this Raksha Bandhan. This year, let us embrace this bond and make it even more special. On that note, Happy Raksha Bandhan to everyone who is celebrating the festival.