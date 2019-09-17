Rajpal Singh Solanki- Guy with passionate dreams and talent made it to BCCI

Cricket one of the most exciting and most favoured sport of the stretch. People with extraordinary talent have attained a lot in cricket. Among some of the best cricket players we have another name to add on i.e. of Rajpal Singh Solanki.

Rajpal Singh Solanki is a professional cricket player from Thikana Malpura. Coming from a small town of Madhya Pradesh, son of Jujhar Singh Darbar who is a framer and a politician, this guy has procured a lot. Because of his talent and immense dedication he made it through at a very young age. Having a look at his previous achievements then he had a very long list to present but one of his most highlighted achievements are beginning from his tournaments then he has played several BCCI tournaments, for Manipur under 23, scored 226 runs, not out in Bhopal Babe Ali Stadium, Played division From Ujjain Madhya Pradesh and for Laxman Singh Gaud academy, Indore, also he has won man of the match in Vivekanand club tournament, where he scored exceptionally well. But his exemplary performance in various tournaments were possible only because of the guidance and support from his meritorious coaches named Sachin Dholpure and Prabhat Sameeriya. Influencing youth for sports and its unceasing scope on Instagram @rajpal88888.

Thus, right mentoring and immense dedication made all these things viable for him today, which usher him on the golden path of success. He is going great and we wish to see him soon playing in the Indian team. For his successful future we wish him Good luck.