Rajesh Dholakia yet another gujarati businessman making India proud with his work

Gujaratis has always rocked the Business world by giving the most prominent business people to India. Gujjus are ruling in various business fields until now, and the number of Business people is progressing further in the business list in India.

Rajesh Dholakia adding his name in the top list of Business people from Gujarat, as he comes from Surat Diamond is his first love. He is a partner in HK Designs, and its headquarter is in New York. His company is known for its most stunning designs. He is also investing in Real estate business. As a Gujarati, he is no different from other business people of Gujarat he is holding his power in Diamond, Real Estate.

Rajesh completed his graduation in the UK. Then he took an active part and made his brand name in Real Estate firm D & M infra, which provides luxury spaces. Rajesh comes in the list of aviation entrepreneurs of India. His aviation Business is growing more and more, and he is getting actual fame due to this business. As helicopters are the most expensive machine to have and he has three in his Garage in which two are running on the regular path on a daily basis.

He is a fun-loving guy, and he never misses to enjoy his personal life too. He is close to many top celebrities of various field. Other than the business he loves to take some time out for the family, he likes to travel, he is fit but loves food. If you see his Instagram Pictures, he surely loves Garba; there are so many beautiful pictures which he has posted on his Instagram shows his nature how cool he is in normal life.

Our respected PM Narendra Modiji also honoured Rajesh Dholakiya for his work in recent times. It is a great honour for him and Gujarat. He feels it gives so much motivation and energy to do more in life when you get appreciated for your work.

A businessman like Rajesh Dholakiya is an ideal example for the newcomers who want to start their work and grow in a particular field.

Here's wishing lovely personality Rajesh Dholakiya all the best for his ventures. We hope he makes India proud as other Gujarati Businessman did for India.