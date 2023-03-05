Rajasthan Literature Festival 2023 to be held in Jodhpur from March 25-27

The Rajasthan government will organise Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 in Jodhpur district from March 25-27.

The main objective of holding a three-day festival is to inform the new generation about the rich literary tradition of the state, as well as to provide an effective platform to the new and young writers who have established Rajasthan’s literary contribution on the global stage, Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla said at a press conference.

Kalla on the occasion also released the logo of the festival. Officials said the festival is being organised in light of the implementation of the budget announcements of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the year 2019-20.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Art and Culture Department, said various literary and cultural events including ‘Kavi Sammelan’, ‘Mushaira’ and Rajasthani poetry recitation will be held in ‘Sahitya Kumbh’.

There will also a book fair and a handicraft fair while food stalls will also be set up at the venue. The programme will conclude with a grand cultural function, she added.

Earlier this year, The Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) was organised from January 19 to 23, 2023 at Hotel Clarks Amer in Jaipur where speakers from different fields discussed about various topics including fiction, poetry, economics, history, geopolitics, environment, entertainment, AI, science and tech and more. The Literature Fest combined culture, literature, food, music and more.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also 5 budget-places to stay when you are in the Pink City during Jaipur Literature festival