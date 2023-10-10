Puri Jagannath Temple To Implement Dress Code For Devotees From Jan 1 |

Starting from January 1 next year, visitors to the Jagannath temple in Puri town must adhere to a dress code, announced a senior temple official. Devotees are required to wear traditional clothing and are not allowed to wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans or skirts.

“Devotees should wear traditional clothes while visiting Jagannath temple. They should not wear clothes such as shorts, ripped jeans and skirts. Dress code has been introduced at several shrines across the country,” said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration or SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das.

"Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans pants, sleeveless dresses and half-pants as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment," he said.

"The dress code will be strictly enforced inside the temple from January 1, 2024. Security personnel deployed at 'Singha Dwar' of the temple, and Pratihari servitors inside the temple have been assigned the responsibility to enforce the code," Das said.

Temple authorities plan to launch awareness campaigns to inform visitors about the new rule, and temple police and servitors will monitor compliance. This move follows the implementation of a dress code for temple servitors from October 20, 2021. According to the dress code, servitors are required to wear a dhoti, towel, and patta during puja ceremonies.

The decision was influenced by the demand from the Daitapati Nijog, a servitor's body, which expressed concerns that visitors wearing western attire, like shorts, were offending the religious sentiments of other devotees. The Nijog requested that visitors wearing Western attire must change into appropriate clothing before entering the temple.

Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra emphasized the significance of upholding the temple's spirituality and sanctity by implementing a dress code for all devotees, citing the importance of the Puri Jagannath temple as a revered religious site among four dhams. He mentioned that similar dress codes are enforced in several temples in South India, where women devotees typically wear salwar and saree.

