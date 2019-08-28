Pujneet Singh on living life king size and Blogging his way to glory

He is known as one of India’s most acclaimed food aficionados in the country and runs a popular food review Youtube channel by the name of BHOOKA SAAND. Pujneet Singh is creating waves in the food blogging industry through his expertise and love for food. His view on success is larger than life and his spirit for creativity is undying.

As we sat down for a conversation with Pujneet Singh, he further delved into the intricacies of creating valuable content as a food blogger. About his Youtube channel and about working with brands he contended, "I am having a verified food review YouTube channel BHOOKA SAAND having 340k subscribers. This year I was inducted as Speaker in Youtube Fanfest creator panel 2019. The major source of income is from Youtube monetization, restaurant promotions, and brand deals. My first brand collab was with Pizzahut for my Instagram @bhookasaand in 2016. I have worked with Policy Bazaar, Pepsi, Lipton, Dominos, Chayos, Likee app, Filmora and more."

Pujneet Singh further mentioned, "I am too much busy with my professional, personal and blogging life and I don't have time to think about negativity. People of all ages love my work and that motivates me to keep bringing new stuff for them. I am watching food programs on TV from childhood. Following people like Jiggs Kalra from Doordarshan days, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 'Khaana Khazaana' to Vinod Dua's 'Jaika India Ka' to Rocky and Mayur from 'Highway on my plate'. These are my favorite people from the food industry. When I started it was one-man army but now I am doing something next level. Hiring production people to anchors, I am now coming up with new web series which are not limited to food reviews only."

“We have started a new webseries STARAAN NAAL DINNER the concept is that we will review food with celebrity guests and discuss their life, ups and downs on a dinner table. The 1st episode has been shot with Rocky & Mayur and the video is live on Bhooka Saand Youtube channel” Pujneet Singh concluded.