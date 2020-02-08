Propose Day 2020: Messages to send over WhatsApp, Facebook and via SMS

For many Valentine's Day is one of the most significant dates on the calendar. Thousands around the globe utilise it as a time to woo their significant others and mark the occasion with gifts and other tokens of their affection.
The week leading up to February 14 is of no less significance. From February 7 to 14, each day holds a special meaning.
We marked Rose Day on Friday. Now, on Saturday, it is time for Propose Day.
Now, some you Valentine's day aficionados probably don't need help with this one. But for those still a tad bit uncertain as to how you should go about popping that oh-so-important question, or if you simply want to wish your loved ones, we can help.
Here is a list of messages and quotes that you can use:
1. "Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit. "
-Khalil Gibran"
2.
3. I want to wake up in your arms. I want yours to be the last face I see before going to sleep. Will you be the better half of my life?
4. I give you all my love
I promise to stay forever
And remain true to you
Happy Propose Day, my sweet Valentine
5. "Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love. "
—Mother Teresa
6.
7. I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this, in which there is no I or you, so intimate that your hand upon my chest is my hand, so intimate that when I fall asleep your eyes close.
- Pablo Neruda
8.
9. I wanted someone to love, I wanted someone to be there, and all I want is someone like you!
10.
We feel compelled to add that while we wish you the best, things don't always go quite as planned, and in such a case, there should be no hard feelings.
