Propose Day 2020: Messages to send over WhatsApp, Facebook and via SMS

For many Valentine's Day is one of the most significant dates on the calendar. Thousands around the globe utilise it as a time to woo their significant others and mark the occasion with gifts and other tokens of their affection.

The week leading up to February 14 is of no less significance. From February 7 to 14, each day holds a special meaning.

We marked Rose Day on Friday. Now, on Saturday, it is time for Propose Day.

Now, some you Valentine's day aficionados probably don't need help with this one. But for those still a tad bit uncertain as to how you should go about popping that oh-so-important question, or if you simply want to wish your loved ones, we can help.

Here is a list of messages and quotes that you can use:

1. "Life without love is like a tree without blossoms or fruit. "

-Khalil Gibran"

2.