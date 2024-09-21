Professional 'Wedding Destroyer' Can Ruin Your Special Day For A Sum Of ₹ 47,000; Know More About This Bizzare Business

Canva

In an interesting turn of events, 'wedding destroyers' is a true profession now. Something that started as a satirical online advertisement ended in to a profitable business for Ernesto Reinares Varea, who describes himself as a 'wedding destroyer'. He is from Spain and his primary income involves sabotaging people's weddings in exchange for money. If this is not bizarre enough, know this....The demand for this wedding destroyer from brides and grooms is so high that Ernesto has bookings full till the end the year.

How did it all start?

Varea's business caught attention soon after his first online advertisement went viral that mentioned he'd be happy to object marriages if anybody is having any second thoughts. His ad read, “If you have doubts or don’t want to get married and don’t know how to refuse, don’t worry anymore, I’ll object to your wedding.” Surpringly, the requests to object the weddings started to pour in for real, both from brides and grooms. This lead to the boost in his business.

How do you Vareab to destroy the wedding?

The process of Ernest destroying you wedding is simple. Anybody who wants the wedding destroyer to sabotage their wedding has to provide him with their wedding venue, time and 500 euros (₹ 47000). He will show up at these weddings and object the maraaige, causing a scene and later fleeing, pretending to be his client's true love.

To add to this chaos, Varea is even willing to take in physical violation in the retaliation from angry family members. He charges extra 50 euros for every punch thrown at him. Varea revealed that the demand for his services are high and he is fully booked until December this year. “I have weddings scheduled until December,” he told Newsflash in an interview.

Varea maintains professionalism and does not cross the parameters of his cleint's demand. His job has gained attention of many. As per reports, his job was being debated on the Today Show. Both co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb said they would not opt for the service. “No, because for free you can just say, ‘I want to break up,’” Bush Hager said, while Kotb added that it appears strange to have “the weird guy come in” to destroy the wedding.