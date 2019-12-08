Product reviews: Natural goodness, beating pollution, pure indulgence

Natural goodness

The benefits of neem, tulsi and aloe vera have stood the test of time and are increasingly becoming main ingredients in many cosmetics today. Birla Ayurveda’s Neem, Tulsi and Aloe Vera facewash brings the best of these three plants in one bottle providing you a solution for acne, pigmentation and sunburn. It leaves the skin feeling rejuvenated as the facewash also removes dead skin and toxins that might have settled due to pollution. At first use, it might sting a little if you have sensitive skin, but with regular usage it fades away. Apart from the facewash, Birla Ayurveda has also introduced a paraben-free Aloe Vera gel. Aloe vera is commonly used in hair and skin care products for its anti-oxidant properties. It not only treats sunburn and fights acne, it also has anti-ageing properties. And for hair, it repairs dead cells on the scalp, thus promoting hair growth and makes the hair silky smooth.

Facewash: Rs 250;

Gel: Rs 170