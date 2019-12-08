Product reviews: Natural goodness, beating pollution, pure indulgence

Natural goodness
The benefits of neem, tulsi and aloe vera have stood the test of time and are increasingly becoming main ingredients in many cosmetics today. Birla Ayurveda’s Neem, Tulsi and Aloe Vera facewash brings the best of these three plants in one bottle providing you a solution for acne, pigmentation and sunburn. It leaves the skin feeling rejuvenated as the facewash also removes dead skin and toxins that might have settled due to pollution. At first use, it might sting a little if you have sensitive skin, but with regular usage it fades away. Apart from the facewash, Birla Ayurveda has also introduced a paraben-free Aloe Vera gel. Aloe vera is commonly used in hair and skin care products for its anti-oxidant properties. It not only treats sunburn and fights acne, it also has anti-ageing properties. And for hair, it repairs dead cells on the scalp, thus promoting hair growth and makes the hair silky smooth.
Facewash: Rs 250;
Gel: Rs 170
Beating pollution
Tired of thick face creams that seem to attract all the pollution and dust to your face? You might want to give Mamaearth’s new Anti-Pollution Daily Face Cream with Turmeric and Pollustop® a try. Its lightweight texture also offers tough protection from pollution and UV rays while being gentle on the skin. We especially like the non-greasy formula which forms a shield to protect against dirt, pollution, and the sun. Enriched with soothing Turmeric Extract and nourishing Carrot Extract, it keeps your skin calm and nourished. Said to restore elasticity, and brighten the complexion, it is also free of harmful chemicals like Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones, Petrolatum, and Dyes.
Cream: Rs 349
Pure indulgence
It is important to use the right kind of shampoo. Not one to experiment with hair or skin care products, I opted for Pure Nutrition’s Biotin shampoo. The very first drop of the liquid-y gold concoction on my palm and the orange-juice like fragrance on application won me over. The result (silky, frizz-free, smooth hair) was instant. However, with regular use, it dried out the edges of my hair a bit, but nothing that couldn’t be fixed with a nice hair serum. This one is made from 96% natural ingredients like green tea extract, citrus limon fruit extract. Another gem from Pure Nutrition is their Alovera Moisturising cream. Boasting of organic ingredients like aloe vera, vitamin E and C, olive oil, cocoa butter and pear juice ferment filtrate, it also offers sun protection with SPF 15. Also suitable for acne-prone and sensitive skin. Available for purchase on www.purenutrition.me.
Shampoo: Rs 749;
Moisturiser: Rs 799
