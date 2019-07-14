Product review: Cool flip-flops and classic look

Offical Licensed Powerpuff Girls Flip-Flops
Flip-flops are everyone’s go-to footwear, and if you are a cartoon fanatic then The Souled Store is the place for you. These Powerpuff Girls slippers are cushioned, colourful and durable, with three-point fabricated straps. Easy to wear, they ensure no extra pressure on the soles of your feet. Avoid wearing them after applying cream or oil so as not to allow any colour to transfer to your feet.
T-shirt dress
Cotton is one fabric that is best for almost every season and colours are something that speak about your vibe. Hence, these classic, solid coloured T-shirt dresses in white, red, blue, green, yellow and more are a must in your wardrobe and an even better outfit for a night-in with family or friends.
The Souled Store offers a lot more items from accessories to gift items to everyday wear that also includes themes from popular TV shows and films. Find them at www.thesouledstore.com
