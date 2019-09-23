Pro bodybuilder Arnold Vosloo Ready for big Bollywood entry!

Arnold Vosloo, a professional bodybuilder and an idol for thousands of male models across the globe, is all geared up to mark his Bollywood entry next year.

The 6 feet 2 inches tall handsome hunk is known as an ultimate male specimen and his entry in Hindi film industry is expected to revolutionaries the body building trend here.

He is extremely happy with the break he has got as he will be working with some of the finest talents of the Indian film industry in his first ever film. "I am really glad to be a part of such a gigantic industry. I never was a follower of Bollywood and just watched my first film a couple of years back. Every since I watched the film, I have been in love with this industry. The people here are amazing," said Vosloo.

"Since I have arrived here, I have not felt like I am not a part of this industry for a single moment. Such is the kind of love these people give you here. I am blessed by God that I have got the opportunity of working with such good actors and director. I am not allowed to speak much about the project but it will have everything including action, romance, comedy and drama," he added.

The professional bodybuilder was born in the beautiful South African city of Johannesburg. He was an avid Rugby fan during the early days of his life and his interest helped him play the sport professionally for a few years.

He was studying Bachelor of Logistics at the same time when he was living his dream life of being a professional Rugby player. While playing the aggressive sport, he realised that he was really good at lifting weights and hence, he should consider participating in some weightlifting championships or such shows.

He first participated in the World Beauty FItness & Fashion show in South Africa in the year 2015 and after being seen by the judges and public over there, it was just a matter of a few months when he became a professional bodybuilder and weightlifter.

He was ranked among the top 10 fitness models in Las Vegas which inspired him to take this up as a career. He did many WBFF shows and was also ranked 2nd in the European Championships and finally moved to IFBB pro league. Only during 2019, he has been a part of 3 shows including the Amateur Olympia in Spain.

He is still hopeful of making it to the Olympia stage in Las Vegas which would be a dream come true moment for the bodybuilder-turned-actor.