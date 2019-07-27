Pradeep Solanki ready to launch new song with Kriti Verma

After the success of his last track Haveli, Producer Pradeep Solanki is back with a delighted romantic Haryanvi song ‘Dora 2’ which is a sequel to already released song ‘Dora’.

Produced under banner Saksham Films, the song stars MD (Mannu Divan) and Big Boss 12 fame Kriti Verma whose casting has been done by one of the best Casting Directors of Bollywood Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.

The Director of this amazing song will be Amit Bishnoi whereas Music Director as well as Lyricist are Music Director Duo Gaurav Dev and Kartik Dev.

This romantic track sung by MD (Mannu Divan) will be shot on the beautiful locations of Haryana and Delhi. ”I am not here to earn money. I just want to serve my mother language Haryanvi by producing some good quality entertaining stuff” said Pradeep Solanki to Team Bollywood Adda.

Keep it up Pradeep !!