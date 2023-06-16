PR Expert Kushagra Anand Weighs In On The Role of PR In 2023 |

With the introduction of ChatGPT and other AI Softwares steadily gaining popularity, 2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for the future of tech, business and education. Factors like international unrest, AI, recessions and growing use of social media have come together to give rise to an unprecedented situation and experts all over the world are analysing and predicting the outcomes of these changes.

Kushagra Anand , the founder of PressVerse has been working in the field of PR for over half a decade and has worked with national and international celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs and brands. He is known for his attention to detail, ingenious techniques and impact on social media and traditional PR.

According to him, the coming few years will be tumultuous as the public and businesses both will be grappling with the current changes and getting used to this new world. Many businesses might not be able to survive if they don’t adapt to these changes. He says, “A business can succeed as long as it has the support of its customers. Whether your business follows the B2B model or the B2C model, you need to retain your customers and also gain new customers to be able to stay afloat. Customers are becoming mindful of where they are spending their money and are choosing options based and are looking for providers who are aligned with these new developments, and also have strong core values.”.

Anand says that brands and businesses will have to restructure their company values, internal working and product range and convey their new image to the public. A PR image revamp and consistent image will prove to be more effective than marketing for brands. Customers are wary of advertisements and marketing and are more drawn to the sincerity reflected through PR techniques like social media presence, presence in traditional media and response to major events.