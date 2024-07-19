Planning For A Monsoon Trek? Here Are Do's And Don'ts For A Safe And Happy Journey

Canva

Monsoons and here and trek enthusiasts absolutely love exploring the lush green sceneries and enjoy monsoon to its fullest. They travel to trek uphill and witness nature at its best. While some may find it strange, trekking during the rainy season offers a distinctive and exhilarating experience that attracts many adventurers to the trails.

A lush, colorful wonderland with breath-taking waterfalls, blooming flowers, and verdant foliage is created by the monsoon, which also brings an allure to the area. Even though the walk can be challenging due to slick paths and unpredictable weather, it is made more bearable by the cool, refreshing rains that offer a relief from the summer heat.

Monsoon trekking is an enticing and unforgettable experience for many because of the fascination of seeing nature in her purest and most revitalized condition. But it is also important to make sure that you are safe during treks and do not get yourself in a accidental situation.

Do's for a successful trek

1. Research and prep: Make sure you plan your trip properly and do not spontaneously decide to go on a trek. A poorly planned trip can get you in trouble. Keep monitering weather changes. look for sudden storms around the area. Make sure to prioritise your safety more than your desire to enjoy the rains.

2. Health and safety: Stow away bandages, antiseptics, pain relievers, and any personal medications in a thorough first aid box. To prevent altitude sickness when walking at high altitudes, give yourself enough time to adapt.

3. Respect nature and local guidelines: To save the environment and prevent getting lost, stick to established routes. Observe the safety and route guidelines made by local authorities and guides.

Canva

Don'ts during a trek

1. Underestimate the trek: Don't assume that a simple hike will need little planning. Observe weather forecasts and steer clear of trekking during extreme weather.

2. Neglect safety and health: Avoid trekking alone, particularly in isolated or difficult places. Avoid taking shortcuts and don't travel alone into uncharted territory.

3. Do not strain your body: When your body tells you to relax, do so. Injuries can result from overexertion. To keep your energy levels stable, consume high-energy snacks and drink lots of water.