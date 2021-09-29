Pitru Paksha 2021: Ashtami Shradh tithi, timings and other details

Pitru Paksha is a 16-lunar day period when Hindus pay homage to their ancestors through shradh prayers and food offerings. The period falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada beginning on the full moon day or the day after full moon day.

The period begins from Pratipada (the first day) of the month of Ashwin and ends with the no moon day known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. The Pitru Paksha Shradh began on September 21. And today is the eighth day (Ashtami) Tithi of the Pitru Paksha.

Ashtami Shraddha is done for the deceased family members who died on Ashtami Tithi, including both Shukla and Krishna Paksha Ashtami.

Pitru Paksha 2021 Ashtami Shradh date:

In 2021, Pitru Paksha 2020 Ashtami Shradh will be observed today, i.e., September 29.

Pitru Paksha Shradh 2021 Ashtami Shradh Tithi

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 06:16 PM on September 28, 2021

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 08:29 PM on September 29, 2021

Pitru Paksha 2021 Ashtami Shradh Muhurat

Kutup Muhurat - 11:47 AM to 12:35 PM

Rohina Muhurat - 12:35 PM to 01:23 PM

Aparahna Kaal - 01:23 PM to 03:46 PM

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 02:25 PM IST