Pilot does a 360 fly by mid flight to show passengers the incredible Northern Lights

The Northern Lights are a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Northern Lights | Twitter/Adam Groves

You don't get to see the magnificent Northern Lights or Aurora Borealis from your window every night.

But, the passengers of EasyJet flight EZY1806, from Iceland's Reykjavik to England's Manchester, were in for a treat, as the pilot decided to take a 360 fly mid-flight to make sure all passengers could catch the incredible Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights are a natural light display in Earth's sky, predominantly seen in high-latitude regions. It displays dynamic patterns of brilliant lights that appear as curtains, rays, spirals, or dynamic flickers covering the entire sky.

The interaction of charged particles from the sun with the Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere causes the magnificient lights.

A passenger on the EasyJet flight tweeted his experience along with the beautiful images of the northern lights taken from the plane and thanked the pilot for the gesture.

“Big thanks to the @easyJet pilot of EZY1806 from Reykjavik to Manchester who did a 360 fly by mid-flight to make sure all passengers could see the incredible Northern Lights,” tweeted Adam Groves, along with photos of what he saw from his plane window.

article-image

