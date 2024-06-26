Physical Inactivity Of Indians Is Concerning, Lancet Study Reveals Half Of The Country's Population Is Unfit

India is the fastest growing economy with the largest population, where most of the working population are young adults and millennials. People migrate to metropolitan cities to work and build their life. With all the passion and work pressure, people's lives have turned monotonous. Work, travel, weekend socialising and repeat! This has led to decrease in physical activity and consuming a poor nutrition.

According to recent data published in the medical journal The Lancet Global Health on Tuesday, one in two Indian adults did not meet the recommended level of physical activity in 2022. Experts noted that this increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and breast and colon cancers, is the threat.

How big of a threat is it?

“Physical inactivity is a silent threat to global health, contributing significantly to the burden of chronic diseases,” said Dr Rüdiger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO.

Globally, the percentage of such adults was 31%; but, in India, it was 49.4%, and in Pakistan, it was 45.7%. In Bhutan and Nepal, the respective percentages were at 9.9% and 8.2%, respectively. In India, the percentage of adults who do not engage in the recommended level of physical activity is predicted to reach 59.9% by 2030 if current trends continue.

What does WHO recommend?

Adults should engage in 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity physical activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical exercise, or the equivalent, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Any physical movement is considered as physical activity. Walking, cycling, wheeling, sports, and play are popular forms of physical activity that anybody can enjoy, regardless of skill level. Experts from the WHO stated that performing physical labor-intensive work or household tasks is another approach to stay physically active.

Can the picture be reversed?

"These new findings highlight a lost opportunity to reduce cancer and heart disease, and to improve mental well-being through increased physical activity," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We must renew our commitments to increasing levels of physical activity and prioritize bold action, including strengthened policies and increased funding, to reverse this worrying trend", he added.

The World Health Organization states that regular physical activity lowers the risk of diabetes by 17%, heart disease and stroke by 19%, depression and dementia by 28-32%, and several forms of cancer by 8-28%. It is believed that if more people were active worldwide, 4-5 million deaths may be prevented annually.

There is a bright side despite the unsettling findings in that several nations are showing signs of improvement. According to the report, 22 nations are on course to meet the worldwide goal of reducing inactivity by 15% by 2030 if their current trend keeps up, with nearly half of all countries having made some progress during the last ten years.