Pets On The Ramp! Adorable Dogs Take Over 'The Pooch Party' In Mumbai

Mumbai's Oberoi Mall transformed into a haven for pet lovers as it hosted the fourth edition of its much-loved event, "The Pooch Party," on February 22, 2026. Running from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the West Plaza, the event brought together scores of dogs and their enthusiastic owners for an evening dedicated to pure canine joy.

According to the announcement, the event’s highlights included emcee-led games that had tails wagging, a lively canine fashion walk, and a spirited dog talent hunt that showcased the unique abilities of the city’s pups. Live caricature artists captured memorable moments for attendees and their pets, while creative DIY name-tag stations let owners personalise their furry friends’ accessories.

The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as pets and people alike enjoyed an engaging lineup of activities designed for bonding and celebration.

A special Adoption Corner stood out as a meaningful feature, inviting attendees to meet dogs in need of loving homes and learn about responsible pet adoption. Curated kiosks featuring top pet brands also dotted the venue, offering everything from treats to toys.

Blending entertainment, retail therapy, and animal welfare, "The Pooch Party" once again proved itself to be a much-anticipated and heartwarming celebration for Mumbai’s pet-loving families.