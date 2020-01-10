Pet Fed Mumbai 2020: Dates, tickets, how to get there, activities

Dear Mumbaikars, India's biggest pet festival is back with its third edition in your city. It's time to pamper your pets. Let your kittens and puppies have fun in the dedicated play zones while you shop for them.

It's the place where the bond between you and your pet gets stronger and for those who don't have one, Pet Fed gives you an opportunity to adopt one.

Here is all that you need to know about Pet Fed Mumbai 2020.

Pet Fed Mumbai 2020 Dates and Venue:

Pet Fed Mumbai 2020 will be held on Saturday, 11 January and Sunday, 12 January at the JVPD Grounds in Juhu.

Pet Fed Mumbai 2020 tickets:

You can book the tickets on Book my show. One-day pass will cost you Rs. 399 while a two-day pass is for Rs. 699. The entry starts at 11 am.

Pet Fed Mumbai how to reach:

The JVPD Grounds in Juhu is about 25 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Pet Fed Mumbai activities:

The festival boasts of an international cat show, a police dog show, adoption camps and a fashion show with actor Dino Morea.

Know more about the featival: https://mumbai.petfed.org/