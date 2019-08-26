Payday is that specified time of the month when everyone’s salary accounts are flooded with money, basically employee collecting for what they grind through the month. Taking advantage of this, multiple shopping or e-commerce websites organize PAYDAY SALE on some marked dates of every month, which gets live only for a limited time period of 2-3 days for their customers to benefit with exciting deals and discounts.
Adding more to these great Payday sale offers; coupons and deal aggregator websites elevate their chances to grab customer’s attention by uncloaking exclusive codes and bank offers.
One such website is Zoutons in the race, which has stationed itself as the second largest in the market via penetration across India, USA & UAE.
So what Zoutons has to do with Payday Sale? How it helps you to save your money?
Zoutons being the coupon and deal aggregator website becomes the one stop destination for all it’s online shoppers by giving them access to it’s variety of coupons, deals and offers, redeemable while their shopping hunt.
Zoutons is partner with plenty of online shopping, bill payment, food ordering websites which enables their customers to choose between great deals across categories.
Find out below some websites which gives out big saving privileges to their customers to shop for their favorite products at discounted prices.
FLIPKART PAYDAY SALE: HOW TO GO ABOUT SAVING MORE ON YOUR PURCHASES?
Here on flipkart, you can get the chance to shop for your favorite products and continue to save money. Purchase your favorite products on flipkart and get great deals and discounts for the first 3 days of every month.
1000+ Brands, 10 Lakh+ styles and bestest offers are waiting for you here on FLIPKART.
TOP OFFERS AND DEALS ON ELECTRONICS:
Get best-selling television on no cost EMI, exchange offers, 100’s of Smart TV Brands with amazing discounts and offers. Because it’s a payday.
All these kitchen appliances with 30-40% OFF are available here on FLIPKART, the deals you never want to miss.
ACCEPTED PAYMENT MODES:
Payment Wallets
Gift Cards
Credit/ Debit Cards
COD
PAY ONLINE:
10% OFF on all credit cards/ debit cards and net banking for TV’s, appliances, furniture, electronics etc.
One can avail great discounts apart from the on-going offers on the website during this sale, simply by visiting Zoutons for exclusive flipkart offers and deals
AMAZON HAPPY SALARY DAY SALE:
With a start of a new month amazon shows up with this amazing “HAPPY SALARY DAY SALE”.
From 1st to 3rd of every month one can get great benefits out of this sale.
Shop on this sale and get a chance to grab big brands including LG, Samsung etc for electronics. Puma, Nike, Adidas for merchs and many more with amazing offers.
If you do not make online purchases more often then you should start doing it with amazon salary day sale. As these guys always come up with such amazing deals and offers that are simply unavoidable.
SALARY DAYS:
Amazon salary day offers great discounts and cashbacks on your daily needs, for your home.
You can get groceries, hair care products, skin care products and much more at very less prices. Old school shopping days are long gone! Smart people shop smart! From home and obviously with discounts.
FASHION STORE:
Amazon offers you some great deals on your favorite merchs and accessories. Get up to 80% OFF on big brands.
Get up to 80% OFF on multiple brands for women apparels.
Heavy discount of up to 80% on multiple brands in men section.
PERSONAL CARE PRODUCTS:
Buy personal care and grooming products with up to 30% OFF on shampoos, conditioners, makeup, deodorants etc. Save your money on these with amazon.
BABY CARE PRODUCTS:
With Amazon, save a great amount of money on the baby care products. Get up to 30% discount on your selected products.
GADGETS AND APPLIANCES:
Avail up to 40-60% discount on latest gadgets, home appliances, electronic items only on amazon.
AVAIL MOST OUT OF THE AMAZON SALARY DAY SALE:
Amazon’s cashbacks and offers may vary from month to month. What you have to do is, you just need to load the money to pay balance to get up to 250 cashback.
ACCEPTED PAYMENT MODES:
Payment Wallets
Gift Cards
Credit/ Debit Cards
COD
CASHBACK OFFERS:
Get 10% cashback across categories like electronics, home appliances, footwears, kids products etc.
Checkout Zoutons to get more discounts, apart from the on-going deals on AMAZON.
GOIBIBO PAYDAY SALES AND OFFERS:
Find best deals on flight, trains, buses and hotel booking at goibibo. Get best deals on hotels, flight tickets, train tickets and bus tickets only at GOIBIBO on payday sale.
Avail plenty of offers on domestic and international flight bookings.
FOR DOMESTIC FLIGHTS:
FOR INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS:
OFFERS AVAILABLE FOR SBI USERS ON INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT BOOKINGS:
OFFERS AVAILABLE ON CAB BOOKINGS:
HOTEL PARTNERS:
KEYS HOTEL
ZOSTEL
MINT HOTELS AND SUITS
GO STOPS
TREE HOUSE
JUMEIRAH and many more.
Sign up with Zoutons to crack more benefits on your train, flight, hotel and cab bookings on GOIBIBO.
At last, you should be financially smart, you’ve waited for weeks for that cheque to come over your way, working long, stressful hours at your job. So do not waste it. Play smart.
And yes, for more exciting offers keep visiting Zoutons. Happy Shopping!
