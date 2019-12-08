Patriarchy: Do you feel it?

Sunita Masani

Law professor

- Pay Parity – People are more or less getting the same pay for the same job. There might be discrepancy in pay in Bollywood however, because it’s out in the open.

- Personal experiences – Whenever I have argued a case, I have never been paid less heed to by the judge because I’m a woman.

- What I think – It’s the mothers who don’t fight for the girl child. If she has suffered as a woman why should she want her daughter to suffer? Usually boys are treated like an asset, which will support the parents in later life. It takes time to establish that even a girl can be an asset.

"It’s the mothers who don’t fight for the girl child. If she has suffered as a woman why should she want her daughter to suffer? Usually boys are treated like an asset, which will support the parents in later life. It takes time to establish that even a girl can be an asset." — Sunita Masani, Law professor

Smita Subandh

Architecture professor

- What I think – I grew up with romantic notions that the genders were equal. However reality started kicking in when I had my daughter, realising that there were so many things my husband couldn’t do which I could, because I was a mother.

- Personal Experiences – My husband and I have always treated money like a kitty. It’s ours. It’s not just his or mine, whoever makes it.

- Maternal home – My parents treated my sister, my brother and me equally. All of us took turns sweeping the house.

- Work life - Where I teach there have been instances where women change from their burqas to mini skirts for college and then change back before going home. Women today are taking the lead in relationships, even in terms of having a physical relationship.

Hamsaz Wadhwani

Founder of an HR and Wellbeing consultancy

- Corporate sector – Most women in our country are brought up to not take up leadership positions, to not be very assertive. This baggage doesn’t let them climb the corporate ladder.

- #MeToo – Women are a lot more open to complain about any misconduct now than they were a decade back. In my previous organisation our endeavour was to constantly communicate a zero tolerance sexual harassment policy and encourage women to step up and escalate when they see any signs of harassment.

Prashalee Gaikwad

Artist

- Rape – India shouldn’t be wasting time in endless trials and take severe action. Rapists deserve no mercy. It is the men who need to wake up and smell the coffee about what kind of environment they are creating for themselves. Men will have to raise their children well.

- Pay parity - There should be no distinction when responsibilities and pay packages are decided.

- Children - I would instil the same values, and sense of social responsibility in my child, whether girl or boy. As society moves ahead, it is disconcerting that stereotypical upbringing is still the norm.

(December 10 is World Human Rights Day)