Party in the sky: Tittle tattle from city’s party circuit

After-effects at the after-party

Ever since they discontinued the official after-party of LFW, restaurateur and chic character A D Singh has stepped in to invite his close fashionable friends for an after-party at his Olive Bar & Kitchen. And so it was this time, too, after the grand finale at Richardson & Cruddas. Assorted models, designers and others connected with the fashion industry were all there, living it up with luxury drinks at the bar and tasty appetisers that did the rounds.

Yes, there was the usual dollop of news and views, sips and gossips that did the rounds, all in good spirit. And everyone seemed to be looking forward to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, including Anil Chopra who started it all.