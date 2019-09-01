Party in the sky: Tittle tattle from city’s party circuit

After-effects at the after-party
Ever since they discontinued the official after-party of LFW, restaurateur and chic character A D Singh has stepped in to invite his close fashionable friends for an after-party at his Olive Bar & Kitchen. And so it was this time, too, after the grand finale at Richardson & Cruddas. Assorted models, designers and others connected with the fashion industry were all there, living it up with luxury drinks at the bar and tasty appetisers that did the rounds.
Yes, there was the usual dollop of news and views, sips and gossips that did the rounds, all in good spirit. And everyone seemed to be looking forward to Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, including Anil Chopra who started it all.
Sussanne’s motto: Less is more
It was all art and hearty as Zoya from the House of Tata presented Rhapsodie, an artistic collection characterised by delicate fluid designs and fascinating rare stones, inspired by the celebrated techniques of haute cuisine. What you saw at the store at Palladium was an abstract interpretation of gourmet techniques such as dripping, brushing, layering, scaling, wrap and roll, pinch and fold with the summery collection redefining the rules of fine jewellery with versatile and wearable pieces, just right for brunches and casual outings.
Famed interior designer Sussanne Khan and master chef Sarah Todd were there with Zoya’s brand head Amanpreet Ahluwalia. As a founder of the unique design concept store Charcoal Project, Sussanne’s focus on design and creativity found synergy with Zoya’s approach to creation of collections, while Sarah seemed the perfect match for the event with gourmet plating techniques being the focal point of Rhapsodie.
The collection features a variety of chic yard chains, array of playful rings and earrings, differentiated bracelets and exquisite pendants. And it was nice to hear Sussanne’s take on jewellery: she did not adorn herself all over all at once, she would sometimes decide on the wrists and arms, or only the neck or the ears. Less is more seemed to be her motto.
Off the runway and high up in the air
Sure, the action was on the Runway and Studio at Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, but off the ramp there was lots of fashion passion. The Apartment, high up St. Regis, was one such action spot. Originally launched in London, The Apartment is now an integral part of India, New York and several other fashion weeks across the globe.
In 2014, Reliance Brands Limited introduced The Apartment at LFW as a space to work, network and take a breather from the busy fashion week schedule. Located at Anais, it marked the tenth season of The Apartment filled with browsable wardrobes, bathtubs, bed, dining room and more.
Amour was the theme this time around that was an expression of empowerment- brands like Diesel, Replay, Scotch & Soda, Kate Spade, Steve Madden and Superdry. Each day saw newness at The Apartment with fun events and pop-ups by the participating brands.
The place was also the venue for some cool/hot parties hosted by Superdry that saw the presence of renowned rapper Raja Kumari, cricketer Shreyas Iyer, actor Ahaana Kumra and celebrity stylist Akshay Tyagi among others. And it was also the hot spot for the Diesel Heist party that brought alive the Diesel x Money Heist collection.
Dating, designs and the walk of life
Are you dating Priyank Sharma? That’s what people were asking of Benafsha Soonawalla of Bigg Boss fame. Well, she wasn’t telling but she was glowing alright. She was there as the shining showstopper of the Kiaan show by designer Sonal Garodia. It was yet another edition of The Olive Canvas by Ranjit Rodricks at the Mediterranean-styled eatery and bar.
Benafsha looked lovely in a black cocktail gown adorned in sequins and a dramatic back trail. You heard that Kiaan is an evening wear, bridal and accessories brand specialising in hand embroidery.
The collection showcased was called Shattered Glasses, a dramatic party edit indeed. The line is all about fully embellished sequins bodices and dramatic entrances with 3D plexi-glass laser cut and hand sewn on tulle to get a broken glass effect.
And, besides Benafsha, all eyes were on the many muses from various walks of life who walked in front of you and walked right into your heart. Adding to the flavour were tasty appetisers and delightful drinks like Fratelli wine, Finlandia vodka and El Jimador tequila. And there was one more cheer - people wished Achla Sachdev a very happy birthday.
Uncut is a cut above the rest
They did not plan it but they seemed to be in sync with one another. We’re talking about Ahmedabad-based jewellery designer Aditi Amin and her celebrity muse Soha Ali Khan. Yes, they were both dressed in soft pink/peach, both looking lovely indeed in the early hours of the evening. It was time for the designer to introduce her latest collection called Uncut for the first time in Mumbai.
The wine-and-cheese evening at Arth witnessed a fashion presentation of exquisite uncut diamond creations, giving the guests a spectacular show of shine and bling. Aditi Amin felt that Uncut to her is an amalgamation of her exposure to every beautiful piece of jewellery she has ever come across. It originated from the need to create something new, yet be rooted in our heritage which is so rich in techniques.
Aiming to dress the new-age women in slick contemporary jewellery, the collection ranges from pieces just right for the forthcoming festive season, weddings and destination weddings. There were also delicate pieces, ideal for everyday lives, office wear and even casual wear.
Swing with gin and retro music
A refreshing break from the hectic LFW was high tea experience hosted by Hendrick’s gin at the Drawing Room at St. Regis. It brought together two classics: the quintessential English afternoon tea and the classic gin and tonic. A most rare premium gin distilled in Scotland with the curious yet marvelous infusions of cucumber and rose, Hendricks’s gin offers you the classic Gin & Tonic and other signatures like the cool Cucumber Lemonade, Gin Basil Smash and Gin Buck.
There is also a hot steaming teacup of Hot Spice Apple, a warm cocktail infused with the herbal and fruity flavours of nutmeg and apple. Of course, along with the gin thing there were canapes and other bites. An added flavour was that Parsi gentleman Farhad Colabavala with his Scottish accent regaling the crowd with shots of gin lore.
And live music by a pianist, saxophonist and female violinist took you to a retro setting. It was instrumental music but the old-timers present were quick to name the songs being played. Yes, the music played on and gin went down the throat.
