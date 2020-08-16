Parsi New Year 2020: Wishes, greetings, images to share on SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the Iranian calendar. This year it will be celebrated on Sunday, 16 August. The literal meaning of ‘Navroz’ is ‘new day’ and is the first day of the Persian year.

In India, the Parsi community, follower of Zoroastrianism, celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm. The festival dates back to 3,000 years and was started by the mighty emperor Jamshed, who introduced the new calendar in Persia. To celebrate the day, Parsis dress up in traditional attire and visit fire temples.

There is a tradition to offer fruits, flowers, milk, and sandalwood to the fire and pray for prosperity, health, wealth and forgiveness for any sins committed knowingly or unknowingly.

On the occasion of Parsi New Year, here are wishes, greeting, and images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook: