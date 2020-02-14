Parikrama's lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa passes away, Farhan Akhtar leads tributes for legendary rocker

Sonam Sherpa the lead guitarist of Indian rock and roll band Parikrama passed away on Friday.
According to an East Mojo report, the musician passed away due to a cardiac arrest while in Kurseong. He had gone there to record music for an upcoming film.
The 48 year old had been a part of the band since its inception in 1999. He also owned and ran the Parikrama School of Music in Delhi.
He was also a founding member of two other bands, Mrigya and the North East Express.
"I am myself in a state of shock and on my way to the deceased's home in New Delhi to meet his family. It is not yet clear at this stage where the last rites will be performed," the publication quoted Subir Malik the band's organist as saying.
In August 2019, the band released 'Tears of The Wizard', a song that was shot in Arunachal Pradesh's Mechuka.
Mourning the musician's demise, actor Farhan Akhtar recounted a period in 2008 when he been part of a 4 city tour with the band.
"I can never forget or adequately say how thankful I am for the love and warmth that Sonam Sherpa extended to this first timer on stage," he said.
"He was a gifted guitarist, a supremely cool guy and a true rock star. RIP brother. Deepest condolences to his family. On stage and off it," the actor took to Instagram to write.
Indian composer and guitarist Ehsaan Noorani said that he would "remember the jams and the hang outs" with Sherpa.
"Eternal rocker awesome guitarist and a lovely guy," he said.
"Unbelievable. RIP Sonam. True pioneer," wrote journalist Shiv Aroor on Twitter.
"Shocked to hear about the passing of Indian guitarist Sonam Sherpa from the band Parikrama. Every Indian into rock n roll, sans generation, knew him and Parikrama," commented writer and researcher Kabir Taneja.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)