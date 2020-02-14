Parikrama's lead guitarist Sonam Sherpa passes away, Farhan Akhtar leads tributes for legendary rocker

Sonam Sherpa the lead guitarist of Indian rock and roll band Parikrama passed away on Friday.

According to an East Mojo report, the musician passed away due to a cardiac arrest while in Kurseong. He had gone there to record music for an upcoming film.

The 48 year old had been a part of the band since its inception in 1999. He also owned and ran the Parikrama School of Music in Delhi.

He was also a founding member of two other bands, Mrigya and the North East Express.

"I am myself in a state of shock and on my way to the deceased's home in New Delhi to meet his family. It is not yet clear at this stage where the last rites will be performed," the publication quoted Subir Malik the band's organist as saying.

In August 2019, the band released 'Tears of The Wizard', a song that was shot in Arunachal Pradesh's Mechuka.