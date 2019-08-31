Pankaj Kumar - Making magic through Music

Pankaj Kumar inherits a name that celebrates music and is all set to make a mark through his upcoming music video release. He recently finished the shoot of the music video "Dil Ne Tere Dil Se." It's a romantic duet trans musical featuring playback singer Khushboo Jain. The post-production of this music video is going on right now and is planned to be released later this year and also the next one ‘O Baby”, a hip-hop funk song.

Social Media has been of great support for him always, and that’s the best place to bring out new talents too. From a very young age he started imitating Kishore Kumar, Talat Mehmood, RD Burman, MD Rafi, Manna Dey and many more also received huge claps. This revelation made him think that why not work on own voice and bring out something interesting, and then he started focusing on self-voice modulation, learning and understanding musical notes which gave birth to the singer in him. His stage presence is something which is beyond explanation as he believes that one song can unite billions. He feels that “the beauty of music is some different creation, and only love and passion preserves it within himself”. His great hits are “Aa Mere Paas AA”, “Tum Mujhe Yun Mile”, ”Dil Ye Deewana”, ”Baharon Ki Tamanna”, ”Mere Humsafar” and the list continues.

The Efforts he puts in each of his songs is tremendous and is highly appreciated which always calls for a hit and this motivated him to compose the best each day. So, all his fans should keep an eye on his upcoming music video release, and this will be a big treat for each one of us as it will be something new to hear which will turn out to be everyone’s favorite.