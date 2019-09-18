Pankaj Jaiswal marks his Bollywood innings as producer with Ammaa Ki Boli

Born and bought up in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, Pankaj Jaiswal pursued his graduation from K J Somaiya college in th year 2013. He started his own company along with Prakash Bhardwaj in 2015 named Next Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

He started his career in the industry with shorts films followed by a TV serial with Doordarshan called Naa Hausla Harenge Hum 2016-17. In 2018, he had also worked with popular director Prakash Jha in the social web series Saare Jahan se Acha.

And now Pankaj has forayed in to movie production with recently released Ammaa Ki Boli. Helmed by Narayan Chauhan, the film starred Sanjay Mishra, Hrishita Bhatt, Ishtiyak Khan, Priyal Patil, Govind Namdev, Sitaram Panchal, Zakir Hussain, Khan, Shekhar Singh and others in the important roles.

Ammaa Ki Boli that released on August 30th, 2019 was a comical family drama that revolved around an old-aged husbandless mother, her 5 grown-up children’s and a second-rate two-seater scooter.

Producer Pankaj Jaiswal says, “Due to modernisation and generation gap, we are moving away from our family members and elders. It also depicts the difference of mindset between the older generation and the new one.”