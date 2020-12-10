Paneer Lockdown: 'How to make paneer' most searched question on Google India in 2020 - Here is your answer

2020 has been a year that will, in all likelihood make it to our history books. Lockdowns were imposed across entire countries, and for nearly a year now, people have been urged to stay home and socially distanced wherever possible. And for many of us, the additional time has meant greater internet usage, and the chance to discover new pastimes.

With Google releasing their 2020 trends recently, there are several things that have caught our eye. For one, Joe Biden is India's 'most searched' personality and rather unsurprisingly, COVID-19 and the IPL session are some of the biggest topics of the year.

But did you know that " how to make paneer" is also among the list of most searched for items? The trends page has a "how to" segment, and it would appear that paneer was certainly on people's minds during the lockdown. It is also not the only food-related item on the list.